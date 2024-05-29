Petition filed to probe graft allegation against ex-army chief Aziz

A lawyer has filed a petition with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking an investigation into the alleged corruption of former army chief General (retd) Aziz Ahmed.

Advocate Salahuddin Regan filed the complaint today.

He said if the ACC does not take action, he will file a writ petition with the High Court in public interest.

On May 21, the US imposed sanctions on General (retd) Aziz and his immediate family members for what it said was his involvement in significant corruption.

It said the actions of Aziz contributed to the undermining of Bangladesh's democratic institutions and the public's faith in public institutions and processes.