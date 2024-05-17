T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Fri May 17, 2024 07:12 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 07:30 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All Bangladesh fixtures

Bangladesh cricket team
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh cricket team are in the USA to take part in the ninth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, set to begin on June 2.

The Tigers are slotted in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Nepal. The top two teams of the group will qualify for the Super 8's.

Before the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team begins their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 8, they will play a couple of warm-up games against the USA and India respectively.

Bangladesh will face the USA in Texas on May 27 in Texas. Before the warm-up game, Bangladesh will also play a three-match series against the same opponents on May 21, 23 and 25.

On June 1, Bangladesh will take on India in their final warm-up game. However, the venue and timing of the match has not been announced yet.

 

Warm-up Fixtures [Bangladesh Time]

May 27: BANGLADESH v USA, Texas, 09:30 PM

June 1: BANGLADESH v INDIA, TBC

 

First Round Fixtures [Bangladesh Time]

June 08: BANGLADESH v SRI LANKA, Dallas, 06:30 AM

June 10: SOUTH AFRICA v BANGLADESH, New York, 08:30 PM

June 13: BANGLADESH v NETHERLANDS, St. Vincent, 08.30 PM

June 17: BANGLADESH v NEPAL, St. Vincent, 05:30 AM

 

