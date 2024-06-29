‘If India lose the final, Rohit will jump into Barbados ocean’

Axar Patel (L), Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Rohit Sharma (C) of India celebrate the dismissal of Jos Buttler of England during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal between India and England at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana, on June 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

India will take on South Africa in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup today in a bid to end their 11-year ICC title drought.

The Indian team have lost five finals in ICC events since 2014, the latest of which came last year when they lost to Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma, who had led the team into last year's final only to see them get bested, has led India into another final in less than a year's time.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly quipped that another defeat in the final would shatter Rohit as a captain.

"I don't think he can lose two World Cup finals in seven [six] months. He will probably jump into the Barbados ocean if he loses two finals under his captaincy in seven months," Ganguly told PTI.

Before the defeat in the ODI World Cup final, Rohit had led Into to the World Test Championship final the same year, where once again it was the Aussies who shattered India's hopes of lifting their first ICC trophy since 2013.

Ganguly praised the way Rohit has led the India team by example in the ongoing tournament and hoped that luck would favour him and his team in the all-important final.

"He has led from the front, batted brilliantly, and I hope it continues tomorrow [today]. Hope India finishes on the right side, and they should play with freedom.

"They have been the best side of the competition. I wish them luck, I wish they win. Hope they have a little bit of luck tomorrow [today] because that is required to win big tournaments," Ganguly added.