Mon Jul 1, 2024 08:53 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 09:02 AM

T20 World Cup 2024: Stat leaders

Mon Jul 1, 2024 08:53 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 09:02 AM
PHOTO: AFP

The Men's T20 World Cup 2024 finished in Barbados on 29 June, with India winning the final against South Africa by seven runs. With this, India became just the third side to win the Men's T20 World Cup twice after England (2010, 2022), and West Indies (2012, 2016).

Barring a no result against Canada, India won their remaining contests in the tournament, thus becoming the only undefeated side to win the T20 World Cup.

We look here at the major statistics from the tournament:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the run-scoring charts
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with his 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike-rate of 124.33. Afghanistan had sureshot success in all the games where he got a start, and managed to guide his side towards a competitive total.

India skipper Rohit Sharma finished the second spot, courtesy of his three 50s in the tournament, while Australia's Travis Head is in third place with 255 runs.

Most runs at T20 World Cup 2024
Team                            Player                            Runs                  Strike Rate
Afghanistan                 Rahmanullah Gurbaz    281                     124.33
India                             Rohit Sharma               257                     156.7
Australia                      Travis Head                  255                     158.38
South Africa                 Quinton de Kock             243                  140.46
Afghanistan                  Ibrahim Zadran               231                  107.44

Pooran masterclass against Afghanistan is the highest score
In a tournament that tested the batters, certain exceptional knocks stood out. Nicholas Pooran from West Indies had the highest individual score, with his 98 against Afghanistan, which was filled with 14 boundaries including eight sixes.

USA's Aaron Jones (94* vs Canada) and India's Rohit (92 vs Australia) were the only other batters to score past the 90-run mark as no batter scored a century in the tournament.

Highest score by individual batters
Player    Team    Opposition    Score
Nicholas Pooran    West Indies    Afghanistan    98
Aaron Jones    USA    Canada    94*
Rohit Sharma    India    Australia    92
Phil Salt    England    West Indies    87*
Jos Buttler    England    USA    83*

Left-hand pacer hegemony in wicket-taking charts
Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets apiece in the tournament. Their incisive left-arm pace troubled the batters at all stages of the game. Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah is in third place with 15 scalps, at an average better than the above two. Anrich Nortje finished level with Bumrah, with 15 wickets also to his name.

Rashid Khan and Rishad Hossain stood out amongst the spinners, with 14 wickets apiece.

Most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024
Player    Country    Wickets    Average
Fazalhaq Farooqi    Afghanistan    17    9.41
Arshdeep Singh    India    17    12.64
Jasprit Bumrah    India    15    8.26
Anrich Nortje    South Africa    15    13.4
Rashid Khan    Afghanistan    14    12.78
Rishad Hossain    Bangladesh    14    13.85

Farooqi's stellar five-wicket spell is best haul
Fazalhaq Farooqi's 5/9 against Uganda on 3 June, 2024 were the best figures in the tournament and the fourth-placed in the all-time T20 World Cup best bowling figures list. Akeal Hosein with his 5/11 against the same opponents five days later had the second-best figures (and sixth-best in the all-time list).

The tournament also featured several four-wicket hauls.

Best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup 2024
Player                          Country         Opponent        Best bowling figures
Fazalhaq Farooqi         Afghanistan    Uganda          5/9
Akeal Hosein               West Indies    Uganda          5/11
Anrich Nortje               South Africa    Sri Lanka       4/7
Tanzim Hasan Sakib    Bangladesh    Nepal            4/7
Arshdeep Singh            India              USA              4/9
South Africa skipper the best catcher in the tournament

Aiden Markram topped the list of most catches in the tournament with eight to his name. Compatriots Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs also made it to the top 10 of the list.

Most catches in T20 World Cup 2024
Player                                         Country         Catches
Aiden Markram                          South Africa    8
Glenn Maxwell                            Australia         7
Harry Brook                                England           7
Tristan Stubbs                           South Africa    7
Tanzim Hasan Sakib                  Bangladesh    6
Mohammad Nabi                      Afghanistan    6
Heinrich Klaasen                         South Africa    6

