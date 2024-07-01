T20 World Cup 2024: Stat leaders

The Men's T20 World Cup 2024 finished in Barbados on 29 June, with India winning the final against South Africa by seven runs. With this, India became just the third side to win the Men's T20 World Cup twice after England (2010, 2022), and West Indies (2012, 2016).

Barring a no result against Canada, India won their remaining contests in the tournament, thus becoming the only undefeated side to win the T20 World Cup.

We look here at the major statistics from the tournament:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz leads the run-scoring charts

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with his 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and a strike-rate of 124.33. Afghanistan had sureshot success in all the games where he got a start, and managed to guide his side towards a competitive total.

India skipper Rohit Sharma finished the second spot, courtesy of his three 50s in the tournament, while Australia's Travis Head is in third place with 255 runs.

Most runs at T20 World Cup 2024

Team Player Runs Strike Rate

Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz 281 124.33

India Rohit Sharma 257 156.7

Australia Travis Head 255 158.38

South Africa Quinton de Kock 243 140.46

Afghanistan Ibrahim Zadran 231 107.44

Pooran masterclass against Afghanistan is the highest score

In a tournament that tested the batters, certain exceptional knocks stood out. Nicholas Pooran from West Indies had the highest individual score, with his 98 against Afghanistan, which was filled with 14 boundaries including eight sixes.

USA's Aaron Jones (94* vs Canada) and India's Rohit (92 vs Australia) were the only other batters to score past the 90-run mark as no batter scored a century in the tournament.

Highest score by individual batters

Player Team Opposition Score

Nicholas Pooran West Indies Afghanistan 98

Aaron Jones USA Canada 94*

Rohit Sharma India Australia 92

Phil Salt England West Indies 87*

Jos Buttler England USA 83*

Left-hand pacer hegemony in wicket-taking charts

Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets apiece in the tournament. Their incisive left-arm pace troubled the batters at all stages of the game. Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah is in third place with 15 scalps, at an average better than the above two. Anrich Nortje finished level with Bumrah, with 15 wickets also to his name.

Rashid Khan and Rishad Hossain stood out amongst the spinners, with 14 wickets apiece.

Most wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024

Player Country Wickets Average

Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan 17 9.41

Arshdeep Singh India 17 12.64

Jasprit Bumrah India 15 8.26

Anrich Nortje South Africa 15 13.4

Rashid Khan Afghanistan 14 12.78

Rishad Hossain Bangladesh 14 13.85

Farooqi's stellar five-wicket spell is best haul

Fazalhaq Farooqi's 5/9 against Uganda on 3 June, 2024 were the best figures in the tournament and the fourth-placed in the all-time T20 World Cup best bowling figures list. Akeal Hosein with his 5/11 against the same opponents five days later had the second-best figures (and sixth-best in the all-time list).

The tournament also featured several four-wicket hauls.

Best bowling figures in the T20 World Cup 2024

Player Country Opponent Best bowling figures

Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Uganda 5/9

Akeal Hosein West Indies Uganda 5/11

Anrich Nortje South Africa Sri Lanka 4/7

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bangladesh Nepal 4/7

Arshdeep Singh India USA 4/9

South Africa skipper the best catcher in the tournament

Aiden Markram topped the list of most catches in the tournament with eight to his name. Compatriots Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs also made it to the top 10 of the list.

Most catches in T20 World Cup 2024

Player Country Catches

Aiden Markram South Africa 8

Glenn Maxwell Australia 7

Harry Brook England 7

Tristan Stubbs South Africa 7

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bangladesh 6

Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 6

Heinrich Klaasen South Africa 6