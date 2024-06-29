Only courage can take Tigers forward

Bangladesh players cut dejected figures following four-run defeat against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 10, 2024 in New York, New York. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh's performances in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup showed that team is lacking in many crucial aspects. But lack of courage was again evident, especially in how Bangladesh threw in the towel thinking they would not be able to chase down Afghanistan's total in 12.1 overs in the third Super Eight fixtures, with semifinals at stake.

The team returned home yesterday following a disappointing campaign despite picking up three wins in the group stages. Vice-captain Taskin Ahmed, while talking to media, spoke highly of the youngsters. The youngsters in the bowling unit played to their potential and held their own in a campaign where a lot of the experienced names did not fire.

Rishad Hossain picked up 14 wickets in seven matches while Tanzim Sakib took 11 and both youngsters gave a positive image of themselves.

"Tanzim Sakib, Rishad [Hossain] were among the top wicket takers and in top five. Rishad is still there. Overall they did well and it's a positive for Bangladesh that youngsters for the future will come up. It will show the world that we have different kinds of abilities," Taskin said.

A bulk of the blame for the effort in the Afghanistan game would fall on the coaching staff and think tank, including head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. The batting unit looked like they were chasing a moving target, their plans changing from over to over. Taskin said they tried as a batting unit.

If the coaches did not however plan for it, individual batters' intent will not always pave the way. Bangladesh failed to use Towhid Hridoy or Rishad Hossain further up the order in the game. Many believe that Hridoy, who had performed sporadically but not without impact in this World Cup, could have been promoted up the order and not sent in at number six where the game had already become difficult.

If Bangladesh are to bring in youngsters, coaches too must have belief in fearless cricket. Thus while Hathurusingha should be credited for playing Rishad, he will have to bear responsibility for baffling planning during the Super Eights.

Following Australia's loss to India, some former and current players were talking about an overhaul. Taskin said that senior stars Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad not performing had an impact. It remains to be seen if Bangladesh do move on from them.

"Both seniors not being in flow had an impact, although not outside the field since they are great teammates out of it. It's normal when key players do not perform," he said.

The batting unit altogether did not find form in the tournament. "I haven't seen such a long bad patch for the batters in my 10 years playing for Bangladesh. I hope it goes away quickly," Taskin added.

In T20s, however, one or two batters can often make the difference. Bangladesh need courage going forward, backed by actual skill. A lot of restructuring needed as well, and it has to begin with the think tank which failed to use resources tactically and plan a better World Cup.