Need to win more home Tests: Shanto

Bangladesh Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is set to lead the side for at least a year and has emphasised the importance of knowing the duration of his tenure in order to prepare with a long-term objective, part of which will be to do better in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Shanto and his team will begin the new WTC cycle with an away series against Sri Lanka. The two-Test series starts with the first match in Galle on June 17, followed by the second Test in Colombo from June 25. The tour will also feature three ODIs and three T20Is. The first contingent of the squad already departed for Sri Lanka today.

Sri Lanka are traditionally strong at home, especially with their spin attack, and while Shanto wanted to keep up their away form, the left-handed batter also stated that Bangladesh will also focus on achieving better results at home in this cycle.

"We have to win our home matches. In the last cycle [WTC 2023–2025], we performed really poorly at home. If we had won more matches there, it would have reflected on our overall number of wins. So, our goal is to improve in that area," Shanto said during a press conference in Mirpur on Thursday, ahead of the team's departure.

Bangladesh enjoyed their best-ever Test Championship outing in the last cycle, registering four wins from 12 games. Three of those victories came away from home, while they managed just one win in six home Tests, losing the other five. Shanto believes that those away victories will serve as a confidence booster going forward.

"We have specific plans to improve. Since we did well in away matches last time, that will give us confidence this year. If we can continue to perform in away conditions, it will help us grow in this cycle," he added.

When asked if the team is aiming for a spot in the WTC final in the new cycle -- which starts with the Sri Lanka series -- Shanto urged a more measured approach.

"It's a big dream, and it would be a bit naive to think that far ahead right now. If we can progress step by step, that would be great. If you look back, we won one Test before the last cycle. But in the last cycle, we had won four. That's progress. This time, the goal is to win two or three more matches than before.

"If we can take these small steps, then why not? Someday, Bangladesh will play in the final. But it's important that we achieve better results than in the last cycle," he said.