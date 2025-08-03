Asia Cup: Bangladesh to play all group matches in Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh will play all their group stage matches in Abu Dhabi as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the host cities for the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled from September 9 to 28.

The tournament, set to be played in T20 format, will feature 19 matches, with Dubai hosting 11 and Abu Dhabi eight. ACC president Mohsin Naqvi described the event as a "celebration of Asian cricket," praising the UAE's infrastructure to deliver a world-class experience.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong, while defending champions India are in Group A with Pakistan, hosts UAE, and Oman. Bangladesh will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on September 11, followed by matches against Sri Lanka on September 13 and Afghanistan on September 16—all in Abu Dhabi.

India will face UAE and Pakistan in Dubai before playing Oman in Abu Dhabi, while the tournament final is scheduled for September 28 in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Fixtures

Group Stage:

September 9: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Abu Dhabi)

September 10: India vs UAE (Dubai)

September 11: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Abu Dhabi)

September 12: Pakistan vs Oman (Dubai)

September 13: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Abu Dhabi)

September 14: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 15: UAE vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

September 15: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

September 16: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

September 17: Pakistan vs UAE (Dubai)

September 18: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

September 19: India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

Super 4s:

September 20: B1 vs B2 (Dubai)

September 21: A1 vs A2 (Dubai)

September 23: A2 vs B1 (Abu Dhabi)

September 24: A1 vs B2 (Dubai)

September 25: A2 vs B2 (Dubai)

September 26: A1 vs B1 (Dubai)

Final:

September 28: Final (Dubai)