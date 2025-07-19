Indian media says BCCI, SLC, ACB want ACC AGM shifted from Dhaka, but BCB unaware

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has claimed to have no knowledge about reports that several cricket boards, led by India's BCCI, boycotting the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on July 24 if it is not moved from Dhaka, saying the matter does not involve them directly.

The BCCI had reportedly already requested the ACC to change the venue, citing security concerns, but the continental sports body, chaired by the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Mohsin Naqvi, has not responded to it till now.

According to a report from India Today, cricket boards of Sri Lanka, Oman and Afghanistan have also cited reservations about the venue and may not attend the meet.

But when asked, BCB director and media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman Mithu said the board has no knowledge about any plans on a change of venue, nor does it know if any board refusing to attend.

"We don't know anything about it. It's not our event, it's the AGM of the Asian Cricket Council. We are just helping them logistically. We can't say who will come, who won't and who will attend online," Mithu told The Daily Star.

Mithu said that the BCB will continue providing logistic support to hold the event as per schedule and said the officials for the event are supposed begin arriving in Dhaka from July 23.

If the BCCI and other boards don't attend the AGM, it could put the fate of the upcoming Asia Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 5, in jeopardy.

This is the first time Bangladesh is hosting the ACC AGM.