Losing back-to-back wickets was a problem: Miraz

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) during the first ODI at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 2, 2025. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said that losing quick wickets in the middle saw the Tigers succumb to a 77-run defeat in the first of the three ODIs against hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

A catastrophic batting collapse saw Bangladesh reduced to 105-8 from 100-1 while chasing 245 runs today.

After a decent bowling performance from Bangladesh -- especially fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed (4-47) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (3-46), who shared seven wickets between them -- Bangladesh bundled the hosts out for 244 runs in 49.2 overs after Sri Lanka opted to bat first.

Bangladesh then got off to a flying start in the run chase as Tanzid Tamim (62) struck his third ODI fifty and put up a 71-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto to take Bangladesh's score to the three-digit mark in the 17th over.

When it looked like Bangladesh were well on course to end their six-match losing streak in this format, they endured a woeful batting collapse as they lost seven wickets in just 26 deliveries for five runs.

Jaker Ali Anik made a 64-ball 51, including four fours and as many sixes, and added 62 runs with the last two batters. However, his effort only reduced the margin of defeat as Bangladesh were bowled out for 167 runs in 35.5 overs.

Bangladesh's batting collapse started once Shanto was dismissed through run out after making 23 runs, and Litton Das (0) and Tanzid departed in the next over, falling to Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan leggie was the most successful bowler on the day, finishing with 4-10 in 7.5 overs.

"The run-out of Shanto was a mistake. The middle-order didn't play well. Losing back-to-back wickets was a problem. We needed little partnerships there. We had chances but we didn't take them," Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz said during the post-match presentation.

Towhid Hridoy (1), Tanzim (1), and Taskin (0) fell prey to off-spinner Kamindu Mendis in a real quick time while Miraz (0) was removed by Hasaranga, ending all hopes for the Tigers.

Later, Jaker's dismissal off a Hasaranga delivery sealed Bangladesh's fate.

The defeat also meant that Miraz, who got full ODI captaincy for a year just before the Sri Lanka tour, the Tigers have now lost all five ODIs under Miraz's captaincy.

Miraz, however, credited the fast bowlers for their efforts in the game.

"The wicket was good. I think we bowled really well, especially the fast bowlers. Although we did not get wickets in the middle overs," he added.

Bangladesh will now be hoping to level the series when they take on the hosts in the second match at the same venue on Saturday.