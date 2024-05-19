WHAT TO WATCH
Manchester City go into their last match against West Ham with a two-point lead, knowing that victory would secure the title for a unprecedented fourth successive season. If Arsenal beat Everton, a defeat or even a draw would not be enough for Pep Guardiola's men, who have an inferior goal difference by one. Arsenal, who also finished second behind City last year, are seeking to become English champions for the first time in 20 years.
T Sports
IPL
Hyderabad vs Punjab
Live from 4:00 pm
Rajasthan vs Kolkata
Live from 8:00 pm
Star Sports Select HD1
English Premier League
Arsenal vs Everton
Live from 9:00 pm
Star Sports Select HD2
Man City vs West Ham
Live from 9:00 pm
