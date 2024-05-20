For now, battery-run rickshaws to keep plying on Dhaka roads: Quader

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes will ply on the Dhaka city roads.

Considering the sufferings of the low-income people and impact on price of commodities and fuel due to global crises, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to allow to run battery-run rickshaw on the city streets for now, he said while speaking at a programme at Bangabandhu Avenue.

He, however, said the rickshaws will not ply on the highways.

The driver of battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes have been continuing demonstrating on the streets for the last two days, protesting the government crackdown on their vehicles.

Yesterday, traffic ground to a halt on different streets in Mirpur as drivers of battery-run rickshaws demonstrated, clashed with police, and vandalised vehicles and torched a police box.