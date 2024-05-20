Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 02:32 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 03:32 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

For now, battery-run rickshaws to keep plying on Dhaka roads: Quader

Star Digital Report
Mon May 20, 2024 02:32 PM Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 03:32 PM
FILE PHOTO: RASHED SHUMON

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes will ply on the Dhaka city roads.

Considering the sufferings of the low-income people and impact on price of commodities and fuel due to global crises, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to allow to run battery-run rickshaw on the city streets for now, he said while speaking at a programme at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He, however, said the rickshaws will not ply on the highways.

Read more

Battery-run rickshaw ban: 44 arrested in 4 cases over Mirpur clashes

The driver of battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes have been continuing demonstrating on the streets for the last two days, protesting the government crackdown on their vehicles.

Yesterday, traffic ground to a halt on different streets in Mirpur as drivers of battery-run rickshaws demonstrated, clashed with police, and vandalised vehicles and torched a police box.

Related topic:
Battery-run rickshaw in DhakarickshawBan on battery-run rickshaw
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Commuters suffer as battery-run rickshaw drivers block roads in Mirpur

1d ago
Steps to stop operations of battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka on the way: Quader

Take steps to stop battery-run rickshaws, Quader tells authorities

5d ago

5 killed in Bogra road crash

9y ago

Free rickshaw ride for voters

9y ago

Great effort, yet some concern

8y ago
কাদের
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকায় ব্যাটারিচালিত রিকশা চলবে, প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্দেশ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

তবে মহাসড়কে রিকশা চলবে না বলে জানিয়েছেন ওবায়দুল কাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

ইরানের অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন প্রেসিডেন্ট মোখবার, পাঁচ দিনের রাষ্ট্রীয় শোক

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification