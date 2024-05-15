Transport
Star Digital Report
Wed May 15, 2024 02:52 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 03:58 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Take steps to stop battery-run rickshaws, Quader tells authorities

Star Digital Report
Wed May 15, 2024 02:52 PM Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 03:58 PM
Steps to stop operations of battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka on the way: Quader
Photo: Collected

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today asked the authorities concerned to take steps to stop battery-run rickshaws from plying the roads in the capital.

Imposing a ban on such vehicles is not enough. Steps have to be taken to stop these, said Quader. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also said that the government is going to enforce a "no helmet, no fuel" policy across the country to reduce casualties in road accidents.

Read more

Battery-run Rickshaws: Danger lurks in the alleys

Quader made the announcements after the first meeting of the advisory council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) held at its headquarters in Dhaka.

He also said the government's initiatives on wearing helmets have been successful.

"Everybody now wears helmets," he said, adding that it is rare that motorcyclists are plying the roads without helmets.

"No Helmet, No Fuel policy has to be implemented across the country, not only in Dhaka. We have taken this decision today," he added.

Related topic:
Battery-run rickshaw in Dhakarickshaw
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

3 die as truck hits rickshaw in Comilla

8y ago

5 killed in Bogra road crash

9y ago

Minor girl killed in Dhaka road accident

9y ago

Free rickshaw ride for voters

9y ago

Great effort, yet some concern

8y ago
কর
|কর ও শুল্ক

ফোন কল ও মেট্রো ভাড়ায় চাপতে পারে করের বোঝা

বেশি আয় করা প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোকে ২৫ শতাংশ থেকে ৩০ শতাংশ আয়কর দিতে হতে পারে। পুঁজিবাজারে বড় বিনিয়োগকারীদের মুনাফার ওপরও কর আরোপ করা হতে পারে।

১১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গত বছর ঢাকাবাসীকে রোগমুক্ত-স্বাস্থ্যকর পরিবেশে রাখতে পেরেছি: তাপস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification