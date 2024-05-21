Battery-run rickshaw drivers celebrate ‘victory'

A day after the government allowed battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes to operate on the Dhaka city roads, the drivers held a "victory rally" at Jatiya Press Club this morning.

Witnesses reported that drivers started reaching the venue around 10:00am. within half an hour, approximately 200 drivers gathered and started the rally.

Speaking at the rally, the drivers thanked the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for considering their sufferings and allow them to operate their vehicles on the city streets.

They demanded that the authorities to take steps to bring battery-run auto-rickshaws under a registration process to ensure the vehicles are properly regulated.

After the rally, the drivers are supposed to give a memorandum to Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader in this regard.

Following the days of crackdown by the police and subsequent protest of by the drivers, the prime minister yesterday asked the authorities concerned to allow them to operate and to regulate the vehicles under a specific guideline.

The rickshaw-pullers will have to be trained and the streets and speed limits will have to be specified for these vehicles, she said, instructing the authorities not to make any decision without considering the rickshaw-pullers' livelihoods.

The premier issued the instructions at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office.

The recent crackdown began after Quader, during the first meeting of the advisory council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on May 15, asked the authorities concerned to take steps to stop the operation of the battery-run three-wheelers on Dhaka streets.

The rickshaw-pullers demonstrated, clashed with police, vandalised vehicles, and torched a police box during the last two-day protest.

Four cases were filed against around 2,500 people, mostly rickshaw-pullers, with Pallabi, Kafrul, and Mirpur police stations. At least 44 have been arrested so far.

The charges include attacks on the law enforcers and obstructing them from performing duties, arson and vandalism of police boxes, unlawful gathering on streets, and vandalising vehicles.