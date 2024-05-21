Govt allows battery-run rickshaws on Dhaka roads

PM issues directive to prepare guideline for such vehicles

The government is now allowing battery-run rickshaws on Dhaka streets after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked the authorities concerned to regulate the vehicles under a specific guideline.

The rickshaw-pullers will have to be trained and the streets and speed limits will have to be specified for these vehicles, she said, instructing the authorities not to make any decision without thinking about the source of their livelihoods.

The premier made the instructions at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told reporters after the meeting.

He said the prime minister was not aware of banning such three-wheelers.

"You should have informed me [of the decision of ban]. What measures have you taken for their livelihoods? They are huge in number and taking such a hard decision was illogical without ensuring their livelihoods," Mahbub quoted Hasina as saying.

Motors are being installed in paddle rickshaws. It must be ensured if the conversion is done properly. If need be, appropriate chassis will have to be imported, he said quoting PM.

Hasina asked all these work to be done quickly to reduce the number of accidents.

She also instructed that the vehicles cannot operate on the major and national highways, said the cabinet secretary.

Earlier in the day, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at an event announced that the battery-powered rickshaws will only be permitted on Dhaka streets.

He said the prime minister directed the authorities to allow the three-wheelers considering the sufferings of the low-income people, who have already been hit hard by price hikes of daily essentials. However, the vehicles cannot ply 22 highways as per the earlier decision, he added.

During the first meeting of the advisory council of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on May 15, Quader asked the authorities concerned to take steps to stop operation of the battery-run three-wheelers on Dhaka streets.

Following the instructions, police on Sunday began a crackdown on the vehicles, triggering angry protests. The rickshaw-pullers demonstrated, clashed with police, vandalised vehicles, and torched a police box.

Four cases were filed against around 2,500 people, mostly the rickshaw-pullers, with Pallabi, Kafrul, and Mirpur police stations after the protest. At least 44 have been arrested so far.

The charges include attacks on the law enforcers and obstructing them from performing duties, torching and vandalising police boxes, unlawful gathering on the streets, and vandalising vehicles.

Yesterday, the rickshaw-pullers continued their demonstration in different parts of the city, including Mohammadpur, Demra, Khilgaon, and Agargaon, causing sufferings to commuters.

They later greeted the decision of allowing the operation of the battery-powered three-wheelers.

"We were in complete uncertainty as the crackdown began. We are happy now. Now, I hope I will be able to maintain the family by running my rickshaw," Abul Kalam, a rickshaw-puller of Kazipara, told The Daily Star.

However, many took to social media to oppose the decision on the grounds of traffic congestion and safety issues.

"From now on, [battery-run] rickshaws will also run on the roads where they did not ply before. #victiory will definitely come #Jam will prevail," wrote a social media user, apparently ridiculing the decision.

In 2014, the High Court banned mechanised and battery-run rickshaws across the country as the vehicles are running without any registration.