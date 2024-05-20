Battery-run rickshaw ban: 44 arrested in 4 cases over Mirpur clashes

At least 44 people, mostly drivers of battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes, were arrested in four cases filed with different police stations following yesterday's clashes in Dhaka's Mirpur area, protesting a ban on the vehicles.

Two cases were filed with the Pallabi Police Station, one each with Kafrul and Mirpur Police Stations, Jasim Uddin Mollah, deputy commissioner of Mirpur Division Police, told The Daily Star.

The charges in the cases include attacks on the law enforcers and hampering them from discharging duties, torching police box, unlawful gathering on the streets and vandalising vehicles, he said.

Seventeen drivers were arrested in the cases filed with Pallabi Police Station, said its assistant sub-inspector Aminul Islam.

Munshi Sabbir, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, said among the 10 persons were arrested yesterday and five have been arrested today.

Meanwhile, 12 rickshaw drivers were arrested by Kafrul Police Station, said OC Faruqul Alam.

Traffic ground to a halt on different streets in Mirpur yesterday as drivers of battery-run rickshaws demonstrated, clashed with police, vandalised vehicles and torched a police box.

At least 20 people were reported injured as the ruling Awami League activists attacked protesters, police opened fire and used teargas, and the drivers threw brick chunks at the law enforcers.