Personal data up for sale online!

Crooked govt officials with access to nat’l database sell info to 789 cyber groups

A section of government officials are selling citizens' NID card and phone call details through hundreds of Facebook, Telegram, and WhatsApp groups, the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center has found.

In a letter to the home ministry, the NTMC said private information was sold in 21 WhatsApp, 48 Telegram, and 720 Facebook groups and pages with a total 32 lakh members and followers.

The letter sent on April 28 did not mention how many people's data have been leaked.

The NTMC first detected unusually high numbers of logins to the National Intelligent Platform (NIP) by the IDs that belong to Farhana Yesmin, superintendent of police at Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), and Tarek Aman Banna, assistant superintendent of police at Rab-6.

Certain operatives gained access to the system by using the user IDs and passwords of the two officers and got hold of the sensitive data which was then given to members of messaging groups in exchange for money, said the letter.

Earlier this month and last month, police arrested two data entry operators of the IDEA 2 project on charges of selling private data.

The NTMC is an authorised body that monitors all types of electronic communications, in coordination with the ministry concerned, BTRC, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies.

Nearly 500 officials of 42 organisations can log in to the NTMC's National Intelligent Platform and access private data and call detail records (CDR).

The CDRs available on social media were taken from the NTMC server, said the letter.

The NTMC requested that the individuals responsible for the unauthorised use and illegal transfer of sensitive information be identified and given punishment.

Until then, "all user IDs of ATU and Rab-6 will remain suspended", read the letter.

During the suspension, the two organisations will have to collect information from the NTMC through their headquarters, it added.

The data breach was first noticed in the login report from 8:57pm-9:27pm on April 25, the letter said.

Between March 25 and April 25, the two police and Rab officers' IDs collected way more data than any other users did.

The NTMC enclosed four pages of screenshots of secure messaging app Telegram, one page of screenshots of login report by ATU and Rab-6 officers, two pages of summary on information accessed by ATU and Rab-6, and a 23-page report on a Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the ATU wrote a letter to the NTMC on May 2, stating that it had evidence of unauthorised data transfers by the user ID that belonged to SP Farhana.

"In primary investigation, the ATU found that constables Mrittyunjoy Chandra Roy of the cybercrime wing and Khairul Islam of the operations wing were involved in selling sensitive data, including call detail records, in exchange for money. The constables admitted to it during interrogation," the ATU letter said, adding that the constables were suspended on April 29.

Rab Director General M Khurshid Hossain said the officer was closed and an investigation over the matter was going on. He added that the constables who work as data entry operators are responsible.

Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, deputy inspector general (admin) of ATU, said a departmental inquiry was underway to find those who are involved. Action will be taken against them.

Neither Farhana Yesmin nor Tarek responded to calls and text messages.

Cybersecurity expert Sumon Ahmed Sabir told The Daily Star that one's personal data and NID details can be used to open fraudulent bank accounts and avail loans based on forged documents. And that is only one of the crimes that can be committed through private data.

NTMC made some recommendations to prevent personal data theft. These include setting up a Network Operations Center (NOC), Security Operations Center (SOC), and auditing platform to secure the servers of NID and birth registration, centralising NID server management and overseeing connected organisations through a hub.

It also recommended replacing all API connections to national dataset servers with secure APIs and user role management, ensuring unique API credentials for each organisation, collecting mobile network operator data exclusively from NTMC, ensuring multi-factor authentication for all systems, and integrating biometric matching in the NID API for the Prison Inmate Database System (PIDS).

The NTMC said that it may provide technical support for ensuring NID and birth registration security. Along with BTRC, NTMC needs to be included as focal point for direct communication with Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.