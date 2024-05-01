Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Mitchell Marsh, who was confirmed as captain of the 15-man T20 World Cup squad, shows off Australia's World Cup kit. PHOTO: Cricket Australia

Australia selectors have dropped veteran campaigner Steve Smith from their squad for the T20 World Cup and ignored calls to include Jake Fraser-McGurk despite the young batsman's sensational form in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Smith, a member of Australia's title-winning squad at the 2021 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, played T20s against New Zealand in February but was unable to push his claims further after missing out on an IPL contract.

Though uncapped in T20 internationals, 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk had made a strong case for inclusion, scoring 247 runs in five matches for the Delhi Capitals at an astonishing strike rate of 237.50.

Fraser-McGurk was part of "long conversations" for the June 1-29 showpiece in the United States and the Caribbean, chief selector George Bailey said in a statement.

"Being constrained to a squad of 15 for World Cups is always a challenge given the different scenarios and options we'd like to cover," added Bailey.

"Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign."

Selectors opted for a second spinner in Ashton Agar and picked Cameron Green as a back-up all-rounder while remaining loyal to the core of players who helped Australia win an unprecedented sixth 50-over World Cup in India last November.

Mitchell Marsh was confirmed as captain of the 15-man squad which includes Josh Inglis as a reserve wicketkeeper.

"We have had some strong success in recent times and I am hopeful that will continue in what looks like a wide-open tournament," said Marsh, part of a strong top order featuring openers David Warner and Travis Head.

Australia start their World Cup campaign against cricketing minnow Oman in Barbados on June 5 and have also been grouped with defending champions England along with Namibia and Scotland.

The Australians will bid to hold all three major global titles, having also won the World Test Championship last year.

Australia squad:

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: v Oman, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 10.30am AEST

June 9: v England, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 3am AEST

June 12: v Namibia, Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eight fixtures TBC

27 June: Semi-final 1, Brian Lara Academy, Trinidad, 10.30am AEST

28 June: Semi-final 2, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 12.30am AEST

30 June: Final, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 12.30am AEST