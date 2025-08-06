Sohan eyes trophy over learning in Darwin

Bangladesh A team captain Nurul Hasan Sohan said their primary goal is to reach the final and lift the trophy in the upcoming Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin, Australia, rather than merely focusing on the learning process.

"I feel that learning is an ongoing process - I don't particularly believe in saying 'we will learn' as if it's separate. We are always learning. Learning is part of life. Since we are going to play a tournament, I think the main goal should be to reach the final," said the wicketkeeper-batter during a pre-departure press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

"And every player, along with the team management, has the same aim- to win the trophy," he added.

The second-string Bangladesh side will depart Dhaka tomorrow evening.

"There are quite a few good teams. Pakistan A is there, Nepal's national team is there. Once we get there, we will have the chance to study the teams. I think all the teams are good, and it will be a competitive tournament. It's an opportunity to perform well in those conditions," said Sohan.

Following the T20 tournament, Bangladesh A will also play a four-day match against South Australia from August 28–31 in Darwin. Sohan believes it will be a valuable chance for red-ball players ahead of next year's Test assignments.

"Since we have Test matches coming up next year, it's also a good opportunity for those who will play Tests. But for now, I'm focused on T20 since we are about to play a major tournament. The four-day team hasn't gone yet either. For whoever plays, it's a big opportunity," he said.

Bangladesh A squad: Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Jishan Alam, Mahidul Islam, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Tufayel Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Naeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud.

Itinerary (Bangladesh A matches):

14 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A, TIO, Darwin

16 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Nepal, DXC, Darwin

17 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Perth Scorchers, TIO, Darwin

19 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Northern Territory Strike, DXC, Darwin

21 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Melbourne Stars, DXC, Darwin

23 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Adelaide Strikers, DXC, Darwin

24 Aug: Semifinals & Final, DXC, Darwin

