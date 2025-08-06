Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Wed Aug 6, 2025 04:57 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 05:26 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Sohan eyes trophy over learning in Darwin

Wed Aug 6, 2025 04:57 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 05:26 PM
Star Sports Report 
Wed Aug 6, 2025 04:57 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 05:26 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Bangladesh A team captain Nurul Hasan Sohan said their primary goal is to reach the final and lift the trophy in the upcoming Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin, Australia, rather than merely focusing on the learning process.

"I feel that learning is an ongoing process - I don't particularly believe in saying 'we will learn' as if it's separate. We are always learning. Learning is part of life. Since we are going to play a tournament, I think the main goal should be to reach the final," said the wicketkeeper-batter during a pre-departure press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"And every player, along with the team management, has the same aim- to win the trophy," he added.

Read more

Can Sohan make it count this time?

The second-string Bangladesh side will depart Dhaka tomorrow evening.

"There are quite a few good teams. Pakistan A is there, Nepal's national team is there. Once we get there, we will have the chance to study the teams. I think all the teams are good, and it will be a competitive tournament. It's an opportunity to perform well in those conditions," said Sohan.

Following the T20 tournament, Bangladesh A will also play a four-day match against South Australia from August 28–31 in Darwin. Sohan believes it will be a valuable chance for red-ball players ahead of next year's Test assignments.

"Since we have Test matches coming up next year, it's also a good opportunity for those who will play Tests. But for now, I'm focused on T20 since we are about to play a major tournament. The four-day team hasn't gone yet either. For whoever plays, it's a big opportunity," he said.

Bangladesh A squad: Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Jishan Alam, Mahidul Islam, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Tufayel Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Naeem Hasan, Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Hasan Mahmud.

Itinerary (Bangladesh A matches):

14 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A, TIO, Darwin
16 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Nepal, DXC, Darwin
17 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Perth Scorchers, TIO, Darwin
19 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Northern Territory Strike, DXC, Darwin
21 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Melbourne Stars, DXC, Darwin
23 Aug: Bangladesh A vs Adelaide Strikers, DXC, Darwin
24 Aug: Semifinals & Final, DXC, Darwin
 

Related topic:
Nurul Hasan SohancricketBangladesh A
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Nurul to lead Bangladesh ‘A’ in 1st two NZ one-dayers

3m ago
Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan lines up with Rangpur Riders skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan in Bangladesh Premier League 2023 fixture. Photo: Facebook

Sohan, not Shakib, to skipper Rangpur Riders

1y ago

Injury pains leave BCB in a quandry

3y ago

Bangladesh A salvage draw in rain-hit affair

2y ago
Soumya Sarkar

Rain ruins Soumya's patient effort

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে