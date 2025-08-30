Simmons and Co focus on upholding standards

As the three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Netherlands kicks off at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today, the key challenges for the hosts will be twofold: first, carrying over the momentum from their last two series wins and second, avoiding a slip-up against another lower-ranked side in the shortest format.

In the past, the Tigers have slipped up under pressure against lower-ranked sides quite a few times but since May last year, this issue has exacerbated in the shortest format with them suffering bilateral series defeats to two Associate teams -- the USA and the UAE – in a 12-month period.

Although Bangladesh have won four and lost only once against the Netherlands in this format, they can't boast of dominating the Dutch in T20Is as two of those victories came by a slim margin of eight and nine runs respectively.

Having lost their previous two T20I series against Associate teams, the series against Netherlands could end up becoming a test of nerves for the Litton Das-led side as a defeat against the Dutch side at home would invite widespread criticism.

But Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons wanted his players to not worry about the ramifications of a defeat, and instead focus on upholding their standard.

"Losing against a team that is lower down on the table is not a bad thing, because if we don't play well on the day, we deserve to be criticised," Simmons said at the pre-match press conference in Sylhet yesterday.

"We don't think about losing to anybody. We think about how we play and the standards we want to set. And I'm sure if we play to that level, we will win," he added.

Simmons was also very specific about the standard he wanted his team to match, setting the 2-1 triumph over Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka as the benchmark over their recent-most series win over Pakistan in Mirpur by the same margin.

"I'm looking for us to continue the levels that we have set in Sri Lanka. Taking away a little bit from Mirpur, I don't think the wicket was as good as Sri Lanka. But the standards we set in Sri Lanka, that's what we're looking to continue," said the former Caribbean international.

Even after the Pakistan series in July, it was reported that Simmons wasn't satisfied with the Mirpur wicket despite their series triumph.

The series against the Netherlands is taking place in Sylhet, which is known to produce the best sporting wicket in the country.

But recurrent rain has been an issue in the lead up to the series as it hampered both team's outdoor training on Thursday and remains a threat throughout the series as well.

Yesterday, however, the sun was out in Sylhet and both teams completed their outdoor training without a hitch.

Meanwhile, Simmons also informed that all-rounder Shamim Hossain might not feature in today's match as he is still recovering from fever and declared opener Parvez Hossain Emon fit to play.

Opposing team's head coach Ryan cook, who has worked with the Tigers previously as their fielding coach, vowed to play their best cricket to beat the hosts. "We believe that if we play a good game of cricket, we can beat any team on any day and we've shown that we are capable of doing that. Of course, we are confident that we can do it."