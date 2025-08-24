Realistic Lipu plays it safe for Asia Cup squad

On Friday, chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu achieved what many of his predecessors couldn't do – announce a Bangladesh squad for a tournament without much uproar.

The Bangladesh team selection committee named a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be staged at the UAE from September 9. The same squad will also compete in the three-match T20I series against Netherlands at home, starting on August 30.

A key reason behind this mellow response was perhaps that the selectors didn't deviate much from the squads that won them bilateral T20 series over Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Only two changes were made from the Bangladesh squad which beat Pakistan 2-1 at home last month –wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan Sohan and batter Saif Hassan came in at the expense of all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and opener Mohammad Naim.

The omissions of Miraz and Naim wasn't a surprise as both players failed to cement their places despite getting several opportunities in recent months.

Miraz, who had opted out of the Netherlands series due to family reasons, had featured in five of Bangladesh's last nine T20Is, making mere 64 runs and taking only four wickets.

Meanwhile, Naim, who returned to the side in the Sri Lanka series in July after three years, could not replicate his domestic dominance, making only 45 runs in three matches.

Their poor performances prompted the selectors to bring in Sohan and Saif after a long hiatus even though both of them have not been consistent in this format in recent times.

When asked to explain their inclusions, the chief selector told reporters at Mirpur yesterday, "We had extensive discussions about Sohan during the Sri Lanka tour. At that time, we thought and realised that given our team's formation, his chances of making the playing XI were very slim.

"What we felt then was that if he played in the Global Super League as preparation—since we knew he would also be playing for the 'A' team in Darwin—it would serve as additional preparation… Facing such big challenges before joining the Asia Cup squad was important.

"In Saif's case, if there's a gap in the top or middle-order—let's say if Tawhid Hridoy gets injured—we believe he can cover both positions," he added.

When it came to talking about the Tigers' chances of winning the upcoming show-piece event, Lipu gave a realist answer.

"Emotionally, I'm also hopeful that the team will go there with the target of becoming champions. But when you think analytically and logically, you have to consider where you actually stand and what kind of challenges lie ahead.

"There is always a chance to qualify for the final as we have played in the Asia Cup final thrice. But I think we need to think step by step."