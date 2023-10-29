ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata hosts Tigers

The Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata hosted a dinner party inviting the Bangladesh cricket team on Sunday.

Photo: Mazhar Uddin

The Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata hosted a dinner party inviting the Bangladesh cricket team on Sunday. 

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon along with BCB directors and Bangladesh media members were also invited to the event in which BCB director Ismail Haider Mallick said that the party will help the Tigers feel better following their 87-run loss to the Netherlands on Saturday.

"I think this party will at least help the players feel better as they were really disappointed following the defeat (against the Netherlands) after which most of them confined themselves in the hotel premises.

"We are all disappointed and the players are feeling guilty for not being able to meet the expectations in this World Cup. I think we all should support our team and I am sure they will be able to overcome this and bounce back in the coming days," Mallick told The Daily Star on Sunday.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan led the team to dinner and appeared to be upbeat in his attempts to keep the mood lively amongst his teammates. The mood was further reinforced with the serving of Kacchi biryani at dinner. 

No one from the team, however, as per prior instructions, interacted with the media members.

After the dinner, the players took pictures in front of the Shaheed Minar at the venue before heading for the team hotel.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023BCBShakib Al Hasan
