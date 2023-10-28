Bangladesh lose by 87 runs against Netherlands 

Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan (R) during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh dished out yet another dismal display with the bat as they lost by 87 runs against the Netherlands in their ICC World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The disappointing effort saw Bangladesh get bundled out for 142 runs in pursuit of Netherlands' 229-run target, succumbing to a fifth successive defeat in six matches after they won their opening fixture against Afghanistan.

Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren starred with four wickets for 23 runs, while Bas de Leede scalped two to help the Dutch register their second win of the tournament after their victory against South Africa.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz top-scored with a 40-ball 35, and Mahmudullah Riyad, who scored a 41-ball 20, failed to follow up up his century in a losing cause in the previous match with anything of substance in their Dutch loss.

Earlier, Dutch skipper Scott Edwards scored his second fifty of the tournament to help his side post 229 after opting to bat first.

Edwards put away six fours for his 89-ball 68 and put together a 78-run stand with Sybrand Engelbrecht (35) for the sixth wicket to help the Dutch past 200 after being reduced to five down for 107.

Dutch batter Wesley Barresi, on his return to the side, scored a run-a-ball 41 and Logan van Beek cameoed with an unbeaten 16-ball 23 in the latter stage of the innings.

Bangladesh's Mustafziur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers on a wicket that aided his cutters to grip as he took two wickets for 36 runs. Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Mahedi Hasan also picked up as many wickets.

Mahmudullah departs as Bangladesh on verge of defeat

Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah Riyad's dismissal left Bangladesh on the verge of defeat against the Netherlands as it reduced them to eight down for 114 after 33 overs.

Mahmudullah, who managed a 41-ball 20, tried to up the ante when he saw Dutch pacer Bas de Leede bowl it short of a length. The right-handed batter went for the pull but timed it poorly, only managing a fluffed contact that took the ball straight to Aryan at short midwicket.

Bangladesh still need 116 from 17 overs.

Mahedi's resistance ends in a run out

Bangladesh's Sheikh Mahedi Hasan's 38-ball 17-run resistance ended in a run out leaving his side in dire straights at seven down for 110 after 30 overs.

Mahmudullah Riyad, unbeaten on a 36-ball 20, was batting at the other end as Taskin Ahmed made his way to the crease with Bangladesh still needing 120 runs from 20 overs.

Van Meekeren's third reduces Bangladesh to six down for 70

Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren made Mushfiqur Rahim his third victim to reduce Bangladesh to six down for 70 runs after 18 overs.

Meekeren, who had already picked up Najmul Hossain Shanto and captain Shakib Al Hasan, got one to jag back off a length as it went through Mushfiqur's shot that he played down the wrong line. The right-handed batter managed a single run after facing five balls.

Before this, Bas de Leede managed to nick off Mehedi Hasan Miraz in his very first over of the innings. Miraz looked good for his 40-ball 35 but was undone when he edged a full-length ball outside off-stump in the 17th over.

Shakib departs in familiar fashion

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan got himself dismissed in familiar fashion when he tried to cut a back-of-a-length delivery pitched on middle and off stump.

The line of delivery got too close to him and he went on with the shot only to nick it to the keeper having managed a 14-ball five.

Bangladesh were four down for 63 after 17 overs.

Shanto's dismal run continues

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto's poor run with the bat continued as he departed for an 18-ball nine to take his tally of single digit scores to five successive matches.

Shanto scored an unbeaten 59-run knock in Bangladesh's win over Afghanistan in their opening World Cup match adn followed it up with scores of 0,7,8,0, and nine.

His dismissal left the Tigers three down for 45 runs after 12 overs.

Liton, Tanzid fail to deliver, again

Bangladesh openers Liton Das and Tanzid Tamim failed once again to give their side a solid start as both perished in successive overs leaving Tigers two down for 19 runs inside the first six overs in their chase of 229 against the Netherlands.

Liton, who managed a 12-ball three-run knock, spooned one up after failing execute a reverse sweep against off-spinner Aryan Dutt, while Tanzid nicked one to the keeper when he tried to pull pacer Logan van Beek.

The openers managed to put on one 50-run stand in the ongoing tournament.

Edwards, Engelbrecht depart in quick succession

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and batter Sybrand Engelbrecht departed in successive overs to leave the Dutch at seven down for 189 after 46 overs.

The duo put on a 78-run stand before Edwards miscued one to backward point off Mustafizur Rahman. In the following over, Engelbrecht was trapped lbw by Sheikh Mahedi Hasan when he tried to take the off-spinner on with a reverse sweep.

Edwards fifty keeps Netherlands afloat

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards brought up his second fifty of the tournament to help his side keep the score ticking after they were reduced to five down for 107 against Bangladesh.

Edwards reached the landmark in 78 balls in the 41st over of the innings. He put away four boundaries and remained unbeaten on 58 after 43 overs to propel Netherlands' score to 172 for five.

Taskin breaks 44-run partnership

Taskin Ahmed returned to break a developing partnership between Bas de Leede and Scott Edwards.

The fast bowlers had De Leede caught behind for 17, getting the verdict after reviewing umpire'e not-out decision. Netherlands were five down for 117 after 30 overs, with skipper Edwards still batting on 34 off 50 deliveries.

Edwards the Key

The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards was looking to steady the rocking boat along with Bas de Leede as they were four down for 99 halfway stage of their innings against Bangladesh.

Edwards was batting on 22.and De Leede on 14 as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan took a wicket each for Bangladesh after being asked to bowl first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Two catches were dropped off one over from Mustafizur Rahman soon after the fall of the fourth wicket.

Mustafizur, Shakib trigger Dutch collapse

Mustafizur Rahman removed the dangerous Wesley Baresi with an off-cutter as the Netherlands were 63 for four after 15 overs against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

Mustafizur, who had taken only two wickets in five matches this World Cup, found the ideal tacky surface and the ideal opposition to get himself on the wickets column. Barsei, who had raced on to 41 off 41 deliveries, departed while skying an off-cutter, caught expertly by Shakib Al Hasan.

The Bangladesh skipper then removed Colin Ackerman for 14, with the batsman getting caught by Mustafizur while trying to reverse-sweep one.

The two batters had forged a 59-run partnership after the two openers departed cheaply.

Taskin, Shoriful remove Dutch openers

Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Ahmed removed both the Netherlands openers early as Bangladesh were asked to bowl first by the Dutch captain Scott Edwards in their World Cup fixture in Kolkata today.

Taskin, who returned to the side after sitting out two matches with a shoulder pain, removed Vikramjit Singh (3), who offered a simple catch to Shakib Al Hasan at mid-off while Msx O'Dowd (O) offered a catch at slip to Tanzid Hasan Tamim off Shoriful Islam.