Taskin uncertain for white-ball series in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are unlikely to get the services of pacer Taskin Ahmed in the limited-over part of their upcoming full tour of Sri Lanka, as according to a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physician, the board will only review his case after this month.

Taskin, who has been out of competitive cricket since March, is currently undergoing conservative treatment during his rehab, after he had issues with his Achilles tendon, for which he also had gone to London to receive expert opinions.

Bangladesh are set to play three ODIs and as many T20Is following their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The ODIs will begin on July 2, and according to BCB's chief physician, Debashis Chowdhury, it might take longer than expected for his comeback.

"Taskin wasn't in a situation to play Tests. Logically, when a player gets injured, he should return through shorter version cricket," Debashis told The Daily Star on Friday..

"His rehab is ongoing. But we aren't sure whether he can make it to the side within this time. We will be assessing his rehab until the end of this month. Then we will review his case," said Debashis.

Meanwhile, Debashis was confident about the recovery of the other two pacers -- Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman -- before the series.

While Shoriful missed the last T20I against Pakistan due to a muscle spasm he suffered in the previous game of the series last month, Mustafizur was sidelined for the entire three-match series due to a finger injury he picked up during his Indian Premier League stint.

"Shoriful has started bowling. There are no complaints about his injury," Debashis said.

"Mustafizur would have taken 21 days to regain his fitness, and 15 days have already passed. So, we expect him to recover within the time frame," he added.