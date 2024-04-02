Bangladesh cross 200 but batting rut continues 

Bangladesh evaded a sixth successive under-200 total in Tests as they ended the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Tuesday at 268 for seven. It was the Tigers' first 200-plus total in four attempts in the ongoing two-match series against the Lankans as they got bundled out for 188 and 182 in the first Test in Sylhet and were skittled out for 178 in the first innings of the match in progress. The abysmal batting has continued for the Tigers who can't seem to get out of their rut. The last time they scored over 200 was in 2023 November in the first of the two-match Test series against New Zealand in Sylhet. The hosts are on the brink of another big-margin loss as they would need nothing short of a miracle to escape defeat against the Lankans who set a daunting 511-run target. Photos: Firoz Ahmed