Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 09:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 09:54 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Bangladesh cross 200 but batting rut continues 

Star Sports Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 09:32 PM Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 09:54 PM

Bangladesh evaded a sixth successive under-200 total in Tests as they ended the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram on Tuesday at 268 for seven. It was the Tigers' first 200-plus total in four attempts in the ongoing two-match series against the Lankans as they got bundled out for 188 and 182 in the first Test in Sylhet and were skittled out for 178 in the first innings of the match in progress. The abysmal batting has continued for the Tigers who can't seem to get out of their rut. The last time they scored over 200 was in 2023 November in the first of the two-match Test series against New Zealand in Sylhet. The hosts are on the brink of another big-margin loss as they would need nothing short of a miracle to escape defeat against the Lankans who set a daunting 511-run target. Photos: Firoz Ahmed 

 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Tests
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'I took calculative risks': Mominul after rash dismissal

2h ago

Bangladesh drop down to sixth in WTC standings

1w ago
timed out

Mushfiqur re-enacts Mathews’ ‘timed out’ dismissal

2w ago

Karunaratne, Mendis miss out on tons but put SL on top

3d ago

Bangladesh leaders in under-200 totals in Tests 

1d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জিম্মি জাহাজ এমভি আবদুল্লাহ: মুক্তির বিষয়ে জলদস্যুদের সঙ্গে আলোচনায় অগ্রগতি

জাহাজে থাকা ক্রু সদস্যরা ভালো আছেন। তাদের মাঝে মাঝে পরিবারের সদস্যদের সঙ্গে কথা বলার অনুমতি দেওয়া হচ্ছে।

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মিয়ানমারের ফেরত যাবে ১৮০ বিজিপি ও সেনা, ফিরবে ১৭০ বাংলাদেশি: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification