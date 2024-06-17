Din Islam hattrick helps Bangladesh thump Sri Lanka 5-0 

A hattrick in the fourth quarter from Mohammad Din Islam helped the Bangladesh Under-21 hockey team to a comprehensive 5-0 win over Sri Lanka in the Men's Junior AHF Cup in Singapore today.

With two successive victories, Bangladesh moved to the top of Pool A standings alongside Thailand on points but they in red and green sit at the top by virtue of a greater goal difference.

Fresh from a 7-0 win over Singapore in their opening match, Bangladesh found it hard to break down Sri Lanka for almost the first two quarters before Amirul Islam, who struck five against Singapore, broke the deadlock in the 25th minute by converting a penalty stroke. Mohammad Abdullah doubled the lead in the penultimate minute of the third quarter defying Sri Lanka's resistance.

The charges of Ashiquzzaman got into their groove and piled on the pressure on Sri Lanka in the fourth and final quarter, thanks to three strikes from Din Islam who netted two field goals in the 51st and 55th minutes before completing his hattrick by converting a penalty in the 56th minute.