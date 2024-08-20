Football
Sports Reporter
Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:25 PM

Most Viewed

Football
SAFF U-20

Bangladesh qualify for semis with 2-0 win over Sri Lanka  

Sports Reporter
Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:18 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 06:25 PM
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh advanced into the semifinals of the SAFF U-20 Championship with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in first Group A match at ANFA Complex in Nepal today. 

Three-time runners-up Bangladesh took the lead in the first-half with a tap-in from forward Mirajul Islam before substitute Piash Ahmed Nova sealed the victory with the second five minutes from full-time.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sri Lanka came into the match with a must-win situation following a 1-0 defeat against Nepal in their first match and a second loss paved the way for a group-stage exit as Bangladesh and Nepal advanced to the last four. Bangladesh and Nepal will, however, face each other in the last fixture of the group on August 22 at the same venue which will determine the group winner and runner-up.

Bangladesh, with the strength of experienced players from the Bangladesh Premier League, dominated most of the proceedings and took a deserved lead in the 17th minute but since then faced a bit of pressure from Sri Lanka, who squandered two good chances in the first 45 minutes. However, Bangladesh thwarted the pressure in the second half with three changes and sealed the victory with the second goal.

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs Sri LankaSAFF U-20 Championship
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India keep Bangladesh waiting

2y ago

Shakib finally turns up

2m ago

Rishad turning the tide with turn

2m ago

'I took calculative risks': Mominul after rash dismissal

4m ago
Bangladesh vs Sri lanka T20 world cup 2024 match

Make or break for Bangladesh

2m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

এইচএসসির অবশিষ্ট পরীক্ষা বাতিল

পরীক্ষার ফলাফল কীভাবে হবে, তা পরবর্তীতে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়ে জানানো হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারত শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দিয়ে গণতন্ত্রের প্রতি অঙ্গীকার রক্ষা করছে না: মির্জা ফখরুল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification