Bangladesh qualify for semis with 2-0 win over Sri Lanka  

Bangladesh advanced into the semifinals of the SAFF U-20 Championship with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in first Group A match at ANFA Complex in Nepal today.

Three-time runners-up Bangladesh took the lead in the first-half with a tap-in from forward Mirajul Islam before substitute Piash Ahmed Nova sealed the victory with the second five minutes from full-time.

Sri Lanka came into the match with a must-win situation following a 1-0 defeat against Nepal in their first match and a second loss paved the way for a group-stage exit as Bangladesh and Nepal advanced to the last four. Bangladesh and Nepal will, however, face each other in the last fixture of the group on August 22 at the same venue which will determine the group winner and runner-up.

Bangladesh, with the strength of experienced players from the Bangladesh Premier League, dominated most of the proceedings and took a deserved lead in the 17th minute but since then faced a bit of pressure from Sri Lanka, who squandered two good chances in the first 45 minutes. However, Bangladesh thwarted the pressure in the second half with three changes and sealed the victory with the second goal.