Make or break for Bangladesh

Bangladesh begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Saturday, hoping to recapture form in what is likely the most crucial game for them in the group stage. The match will begin at 6:30 am Bangladesh time.

Bangladesh have South Africa, Nepal and Netherlands to tackle after the Sri Lanka fixture. However, failure to win this match will not only leave a dent in mentality going forward but also leave them with a hurdle too big to cross, given that South Africa – the group's strongest contender for the top spot – have already won their game against Sri Lanka.

Although Bangladesh have had sufficient opportunity to acclimatise with weather conditions, the wickets in question remain a wild card. Winning the toss allows teams with the big advantage of putting the opposition into bat in conditions with unknown variables.

On Wednesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma had asked Ireland to bat in New York and reaped the rewards as variable bounce was on offer.

Bangladesh went ahead with their preparations on Wednesday, hoping to tweak whatever areas they could muster before the big match against Sri Lanka. The team had been pegged back by a series defeat against co-hosts USA leading up to the World Cup, and their performance against India in the only warm-up game showed the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team were still lagging behind in mentality necessary to thrive in a global event.

There have been criticisms back home and especially on social media platforms. A video from covering media in the USA showed ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joking about their chances of making the second round. The pressure, coupled with the pang of not feeling supported, have also impacted Shakib ahead of a joint-record ninth appearance in the competition.

Along with form troubles, Bangladesh are suffering from injury worries. Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu informed that injured pacer Shoriful Islam is still in recovery, with an assessment due on June 9. The speedster injured his bowling hand and is all but certain to miss Bangladesh's World Cup opener.

The importance of the game was also playing intoShoriful's prospects of participating in the World Cup. "We are carrying a pacer in Hasan Mahmud [reserve]. We are interested in getting back Shoriful, but how far we can make it into the tournament is an issue. Our performance is a matter as well since by then we will have played one game, and we can make a decision [based on result] afterwards."

On a positive note, the Tigers are hopeful of Taskin Ahmed's return from injury. "From what we can expect, given the reaction after Taskin bowled today, barring any further injury troubles, he will be able to play against Sri Lanka," Lipu informed further.

"The support staff are trying to get batters back in form. Obviously, the best possible combination will be picked since we are getting Taskin back, which will somewhat make up for the loss of Shoriful," he added.

Bangladesh will be hoping that their batters come into some form in this crucial fixture while Sri Lanka search for form, having been bundled out cheaply in their previous outing.

*Bangladesh are yet to register a win against familiar foes Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup. The Tigers lost both their encounters with the Lankans in the tournament -- by 64 runs in Johannesburg in 2007 and by five wickets in Sharjah in 2021.

*Bangladesh were bundled out for 83 runs in their 2007 T20 World Cup group encounter against Sri Lanka. This is the second-lowest collection for Bangladesh in the mega event and their lowest-ever in T20Is against Sri Lanka.

*Shakib Al Hasan, who scored 18 runs and scalped one wicket in that game against Sri Lanka in 2007, is the only survivor from that game 17 years ago.

*Bangladesh also do not boast an inspiring head-to-head record against the Lankans in T20Is, with the Tigers winning only five and losing 11 of the 16 matches so far.

*Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga (106 wickets in 66 matches) needs two more wickets to surpass Lasith Malinga (107 wickets in 84 games) to become his country's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.