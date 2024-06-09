Planning, execution, process coming together for Tigers

Quite a few aspects like planning, execution, and process – things that Bangladesh players resort to while stating their expectations ahead of a game -- came through in their thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas yesterday.

While the bowlers largely took the stage in an impressive display to restrict the Lankans to 124, the batting unit, despite several hiccups, eventually stumbled over the finish line with an over to spare.

The Tigers deservedly have had to endure copious amounts of criticisms in their build-up to their tournament opener but appeared to have brushed it all aside come game time and produced a mighty impressive display, particularly while fielding in the first innings.

A switch seemed to have suddenly turned the Tigers on as they were aggressive in their approach while fielding and rarely put a foot wrong as a unit in the lion hunt in Dallas. Najmul Hossain Shanto's troops were buzzing like bees from the onset and looked like a team hell-bent on pulling off a result in their favour.

Several Bangladesh players played out of their skin and the accumulation of all these individual performances led the Tigers to the win, yet again proving the noiton that the men in red and green pull of memorable wins when they play as a unit.

Pacers sizzle

Bangladesh initially struggled to keep a lid on things despite getting the ball to beat the Lankan batters on several occasions. The Tigers conceded nine fours and a six as the Lankans raced off to 53 for two at the end of the Powerplay, with opener Pathum Nissanka in full groove. But Mustafizur Rahman used his expertise to great effect to dismiss the right-handed opener for a 28-ball 47 with a delivery angled across. That particular wicket pulled things back for the Tigers as it significantly slowed down the rate of scoring. Before that, he got the better off Kamindu Mendis in the Powerplay after Taskin Ahmed had sent back Kusal Mendis in the third over.

The Fizz scalped another one at the death to cap off an impressive evening as he returned three for 17.

His pace partners Taskin and Tanzim Hasan Sakib also shone in different phases of play, with the former picking up two for 25 while Sakib showed masterful execution at the death, nailing his yorkers as well as slowers to further merit his inclusion in the eleven.

X-factor Rishad

One of the aspects that stood out was the faith shown in leg-spinner Rishad Hossain by the team management as well as the captain. He bowled one over in the first 10 and three in the next, including an over in the last five. The leggie is not known for turning the ball, but on the night, managed to give it a rip more than anyone else. The meters displayed that he extracted 3.6 degrees of turn -- the most in that regard in the tournament so far. The 21-year-old played to his strengths, relying on drift and accuracy and when he had the addition of the ability to turn the ball, Rishad turned the match on its head by dismissing Charith Asalanka and Wanindu

Hasaranga in the same over, leaving the Lankans five down for 103 after 15. In his final over, the 17th of the innings, he bowled a ripper to outfox Dhananjaya de Silva.

Liton shows composure, and Hridoy unleashes himself

A dismal Powerplay may have sent jitters in the Tigers' camp but Liton Das stood tall. His tally, a 38-ball 36, might not reflect the gravity of the knock but it demands appreciation in the context of the game. The right-handed batter tackled Sri Lanka's Pandora's box with graceful ease and held up one end expertly in the chase in a 63-run stand with Towhid Hridoy, who smacked a 20-ball 40. Hridoy conjured up a tornado in the 12th over against Hasaranga as he powered three maximums to potentially seal the match for the Tigers as they required 34 off the last 48 balls. However, he left the job undone, perishing in the same over after which the match swung like a pendulum and turned into a thriller.

Mahmudullah at it again

With the match still in the balance, Mahmudullah was gifted a juicy full toss by Dasun Shanaka in the penultimate over and the veteran batter responded promptly. He had to weather through a turbulent few overs, watching partners at the other end throw it away, and also rode his luck in a run-out situation but held his nerve and got the job done in the end.