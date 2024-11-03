Bangladesh lose to Sri Lanka in semis of Hong Kong Int’l Sixes 

Bangladesh lost the second semifinal of the Hong Kong International Sixes by three wickets against Sri Lanka at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

Batting first, Bangladesh managed to post 103 for five in six overs, courtesy of an 11-ball 36 laced with five sixes and a four from opener Jishan Alam. Mohammad Saifuddin struggled as he managed a 12-ball 23, the second-highest score.

Ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake scalped four wickets for Sri Lanka.

In reply, Sri Lanka opener Sandun Weerakkody smacked three sixes and seven fours for his 16-ball 50 and Dhananjaya Lakshan smashed four sixes for unbeaten six-ball 24 as the Lankans chased down the target with one ball to spare.

Sri Lanka won the tournament by beating Pakistan by three wickets in the final later in the day.