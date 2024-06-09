South Africa survive scare to beat Netherlands

South Africa's David Miller hugs Keshav Maharaj after their victory against Netherlands at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

South Africa survived an early scare before David Miller guided them to a nervy four-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the Twenty20 World Cup in Long Island, New York on Saturday.

Miller hit an unbeaten 59 off 51 balls as South Africa scored 106 for six in 18.5 overs in reply to the Dutch total of 103 for nine.

It was second successive win for South Africa in Group D and a first defeat for the Dutch after they beat Nepal in Dallas.

The Dutch, put into bat, were immediate pressure from tall opener Marco Jansen and had only scored 35-4 after 10 overs.

They pushed up the run rate towards the end of their innings when Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek shared a 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket before South African-born Engelbrecht fell for 40 in the last over.

Newcomer Ottneil Baartman took three wickets in the last over to finish with figures of 4-11 and Jansen and Anrich Nortje claimed two wickets each.

The Netherlands took a wicket with the first ball of South Africa's innings as hesitant calling led to a mix-up and Quinton de Kock was run out without facing a ball.

That precipitated a sudden panic as Reeza Hendricks was bowled and captain Aiden Markram caught down the leg side as South Africa slumped to 3-3.

Heinrich Klaasen's dismissal in the fifth over had South Africa teetering at 12-4 before Stubbs and Miller set about the modest target with a 65-run partnership.

When Stubbs fell in the 17th over, however, 27 runs were still required for victory but Miller took his side over the line.

South Africa play Bangladesh on Monday and the Dutch face Bangladesh on Thursday.