T20 World Cup 2024
ICC
Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:27 PM

T20 World Cup 2024

Match officials for semifinals announced

ICC
Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:15 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 26, 2024 01:27 PM

The match officials have been confirmed for the two semifinals at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa and Afghanistan face off in the first semifinal in Trinidad on Wednesday June 26, and the on-field umpires for that match will be Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon.

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as fourth umpire.

The second semifinal will be between India and England in Guyana on 27 June.

Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker have been appointed as the on-field officials for that match, with Joel Wilson named as the TV umpire and Paul Reiffel as the fourth umpire.

June 26: South Africa v Afghanistan (Trinidad)

Referee: Richie Richardson

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon

TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

June 27: India v England (Guyana)

Referee: Jeffrey Crowe

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson

Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel

Comments

