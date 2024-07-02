Taskin apologised for arriving late before India match, says Shakib

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed speaks to reporters at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka following arrival from West Indies on June 28, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The unexpected reason behind Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed not featuring against India in the recent T20 World Cup has recently garnered attention. Reports disclosed that Taskin overslept on the match day and missed the team bus, a fact later confirmed by former captain Shakib Al Hasan today.

Bangladesh faced India in a Super Eights match on June 22, following a heavy defeat to Australia. Taskin, being the vice-captain and a key figure in the pace attack, was noticeably absent, causing a stir in the Bangladesh media. The team fielded a batting-heavy lineup with only two pacers, replacing Taskin with middle-order batter Jaker Ali Anik, and subsequently lost by a staggering 50 runs in Antigua and Barbuda.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for USA to play in the franchise-based Twenty20 tournament Major League Cricket (MLC), Shakib said, "I don't know what caused it (the news breaking out); maybe to explain Taskin's exclusion as he is the vice-captain of the team. When he doesn't play, people naturally have questions. Now it has to be explained.

"Actually, what happened was, the team bus leaves at a certain time, and usually the bus never waits. If someone ever misses, maybe they get on the next car or if the manager acquires a car or a taxi. Or yes. Since the West Indies is a difficult place, communication facilities were actually a bit difficult there."

"So, when Taskin actually had reached the field, it was probably five to ten minutes before the toss. Naturally, it was difficult for the team management to include him in the team at that time," he continued to recollect.

"Naturally, Taskin apologised to the entire team for this. Everyone in the team took it very normally. Unintentional mistakes happen to everyone and he admitted it, and then it ended there."