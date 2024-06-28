Not fair to see negative side only, says Taskin

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah Riyad and Towhid Hridoy at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka following their arrival from West Indies on June 28, 2024. Photo: Firoz Ahmed / STAR

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed urged everyone to not focus on the negative side of things after their latest outing in an ICC global event had produced a mixed bag.

Taskin and his teammates arrived back in the country today, just days after their exit from the T20 World Cup following a defeat to Afghanistan in the Super Eights stage.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Tigers concluded the Super Eight stage without a victory, suffering losses to Australia, India, and Afghanistan, with the latter result marking one of the darkest days in Bangladesh's cricket since the team went on to squander a realistic chance of making the semifinals in an inconceivable manner.

In the initial round, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led team secured wins against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Nepal, but were defeated by eventual finalists South Africa.

Despite their early exit, with three wins out of seven games, this tournament marks Bangladesh's most successful T20 World Cup performance to date. Nevertheless, the Tigers remain the only team to have participated in all nine editions of the T20 World Cup without reaching the semi-finals.

Speaking to reporters upon landing in Dhaka, fast bowler Taskin, who acted as the vice-captain in the tournament, said, "We are improving gradually. From the start of our journey in Twenty20 cricket, our stats have not been good. It's not fair to focus only on the negative side. We were already in the minus zone, but we have been giving our best.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

"You all are disappointed; it's normal, but we will look to present victories in the future," he said.