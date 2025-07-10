Hope to find out why I'm struggling and overcome it: Litton

Bangladesh T20I skipper Litton Das said he is determined to identify and overcome his current struggles with the bat as the Tigers prepare for the first of a three-match T20I series against hosts Sri Lanka, starting today in Pallekele.

Much like the Bangladesh team, Litton has been going through a prolonged lean patch in T20Is.

While Bangladesh are currently on a run of five consecutive T20I defeats, Litton's last fifty in the format came almost a year ago -- an unbeaten 54 during a group-stage game in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Since then, he has played 12 innings, averaging just 18.16.

"For me, every series and every match is important. Wherever I play, I try my best. That's all I can do," Litton said during the pre-match press conference in Pallekele yesterday.

"But sometimes, failures happen, and my success rate hasn't been good. That's part of life. There are players who shine in one year and struggle the next. Understanding why that happens is important, and I hope to figure it out and overcome it."

Litton was dropped for the final two ODIs against Sri Lanka after scoring in single digits in his last eight matches in the format -- including four ducks, one of which came in the first ODI of the series.

He shared that he had been using the time off to prepare for the T20Is.

"I didn't play good ODI cricket, and that's why I was benched. During that time [third ODI], I trained for the T20Is, and I'll try to make use of that preparation in this series," he concluded.