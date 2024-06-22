India crush Bangladesh by 50 runs

India's Kuldeep Yadav (R) and Rishabh Pant celebrates an lbw out of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim (31) during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on June 22, 2024. Photo: AFP

Hardik Pandya's blistering half-century and Kuldeep Yadav's wizardry with the ball spearheaded India crushing 50-run victory over Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

Pandya smashed three maximums and four boundaries for his unbeaten 27-ball 50 to propel India to 196 for five before Kuldeep returned three for 19 to restrict the Tigers to a paltry 146 for eight, the Tigers highest total in the tournament so far.

India looked at ease from the onset and almost all of their batters who got the opportunity to bat were looked eager to post a big total. Skipper Rohit Sharma got the party started with a 11-ball 23 and his opening partner Virat Kohli scored a 28-ball 37. Rishabh Pant got in the groove with a 24-ball 36, featuring two sixes and four fours and Shivam Dube, despite his struggles, made up for his dot balls with three maximums late in the innings as he finished with a 24-ball 34.

It was a similar collective effort from the bowling unit as well.

Pacer Jaspirt Bumrah stood tall, picking up two wickets, and looked to be unplayable for the Bangladesh batters. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also scalped two while Hardik Pandya chipped in with one.

Despite posting their highest collective total in the tournament, Bangladesh looked out of their depth while attempting to chase down the 197-run target. Opener Tanzid Tamim took the mantle of restricting his own team this time as he mustered a 31-ball 29. The Tigers had a decent Powerplay, losing just one wicket for 42 runs but at the halfway mark when the Tigers were 67 for the loss of two, the match seemed to have drifted beyond the Tigers' reach as they needed 130 in the last 10 overs for an unlikely victory.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto looked good for his 40 but took 32 balls for his knock and it would rarely be enough in a 197-run chase. No other Bangladesh batter could have a say in how the result may look like as Rishad Hossain's 10-ball 24-run blitz late in the innings could only reduce the margin of defeat.

Kuldeep strikes twice, Tigers in trouble

India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in quick succession as he removed Bangladesh's Tanzid Tamim and Towhid Hriody to leave the Tigers three down for 80 after 12 overs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

Tanzid (29 off 31) failed to pick Kuldeep and was trapped lbw in the 10th over while Hridoy (four off six), who also was out lbw, tried to got for a slog sweep but missed the ball and had to walk back in the 12th over.

Tanzid managed to hit four boundaries in his knock but struggled to make something positive out if his 31-ball stay. Meanwhile, Hridoy had little option but to go for big shots from the onset because of the dire situation Tanzid had put the Tigers in.

Liton out as Tigers manage 42 runs in Powerplay

Bangladesh opener Liton Das was the first one to depart as Bangladesh managed to gather 42 runs for the loss of one in the Powerplay in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture against India in Antigua on Saturday.

In the fourth over of the innings, Liton managed to smash Hardik Pandya for a six but attempted the same pull shot in the next delivery that led to his departure. Pandya slowed down the pace and threw it wide and Liton went across and dragged his shot as he found the only fielder in the leg side. He managed to hit a four and a six in his 10-ball 13-run knock.

Pandya fifty propels India to 196

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya powered three maximums and four boundaries in an unbeaten 27-ball 50-run blitz to propel India to 196 for five, their highest total in the ongoing edition so far, in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture against Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday.

India looked at ease from the onset and almost all of their batters who got the opportunity to bat were looked eager to post a big total. Skipper Rohit Sharma got the party started with a 11-ball 23 and his opening partner Virat Kohli scored a 28-ball 37. Rishabh Pant got in the groove with a 24-ball 36, featuring two sixes and four fours and Shivam Dube, despite his struggles, made up for his dot balls with three maximums late in the innings as he finished with a 24-ball 34.

For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib looked threatening as he scalped two wickets for 32 runs, while Rishad Hossain scalped two.

Rishad removes Pant but Tigers under the cosh

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain removed dangerman Rishabh Pant in the 11th over but struggled to keep a lid on proceedings as India raced off to 134 for four after the end of the 15th over in a T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture between the sides in Antigua on Saturday.

Rishad was hit for a four and six in consecutive deliveries by Pant but the young leg-spinner held his nerve and tossed it up again. Pant, who had smashed two sixes and two fours for his 23-ball 36 up till that point, looked to reverse sweep but a top-edge off his blade found its way into the hands of short third man.

Sakib strikes twice in an over to remove Kohli, and SKY

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib struck twice in the ninth over of the innings to remove Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

This left India at 80 for the loss of three after nine overs.

Sakib castled Kohli after deceiving the right-handed batter with an off-cutter and a ball later, he was able to extract extra bounce to take an outside edge of the glove of Suryakumar which was nestled in by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Shakib dismisses Rohit in Powerplay

Shakib Al Hasan became the first player to 50 T20 World Cup wickets when he dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the innings in their T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture in Antigua on Saturday.

Shakib conceded 15 runs in his first over, the second of the innings, and was taken for 10 runs midway into his second over before he slowed down the pace and drew back the length to deceive Rohit who raced off to 23 off 11 deliveries, courtesy of three fours and a six.

India managed 53 runs for the loss of one wicket at the end of the Powerplay.

Taskin out, Jaker in as Tigers opt to bowl against India

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in a T20 World Cup Super 8 fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

The Tigers come into the contest on the back of a 28-run loss (DLS) against Australia while India dominated their first Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan in a 47-run victory.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Sheikh Mahedi, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav