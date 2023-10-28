ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 08:30 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 11:10 AM

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Statbox: Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Star Sports Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 08:30 AM
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz is three scalps short of reaching 100 wickets in ODIs. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh will take on the Netherlands in their sixth World Cup fixture at the Kolkata's Eden Gardens today. 

The match will start from 2.30pm.

The following is a statbox on Bangladesh-Netherlands encounter:

***Bangladesh and the Netherlands have faced each other twice in ODIs. It's a 1-1 head-to-head record as both teams have a solitary win. In World Cups, Bangladesh won the only meeting between the two sides in the 2011 edition of the tournament.

***Kolkata will host its first match of the tournament today.

***Bangladesh will be playing their first ODI at the Eden Gardens since 1990. They lost the match by 71 runs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Netherlands also lost their solitary match at the venue when they succumbed to a six-wicket loss against Ireland in the 2011 World Cup.

***Najmul Hossain Shanto needs 18 runs to complete 1000 runs in ODIs, while Mehedi Hasan Miraz is three scalps short of reaching 100 wickets in the format.
 

