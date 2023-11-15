Gill retires hurt after scoring 79

India opener Shubman Gill retired hurt after struggling in the Mumbai heat as the hosts scored 178 for one in 25 overs in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand today.

In the middle of the 23rd over, after managing a single, Gill went down and had to receive treatment. He scored 79 off 65 balls.

Shreyas Iyer joined Virat Kohli in the middle. Kohli (45 not out), in the meantime, has gone past 600 runs in the ongoing mega event.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a blistering 47 in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Rohit, who won the toss at his Wankhede Stadium home ground, struck four fours and four sixes in just 29 balls.

But the 36-year-old, who has scored over 500 runs in the tournament, fell in sight of fifty when he skyed a drive off a Tim Southee cutter and was well caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, running back at mid-off.

Rohit's exit left India 71-1 in the ninth over.

