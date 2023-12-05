Cricket
Reuters, Melbourne
Tue Dec 5, 2023 01:36 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 01:40 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Maxwell clings to Test team recall hopes

Reuters, Melbourne
Tue Dec 5, 2023 01:36 PM Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 01:40 PM
Champions’ mentality resurrected in Australia camp

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has not given up hope of playing Test cricket again and says his record in the subcontinent could earn him a recall for the first time in more than seven years when the team tour Sri Lanka in early 2025.

The subcontinent has been a happy hunting ground for Maxwell, who played all seven of his Tests against South Asian teams.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His only Test hundred came in India, and he was one of the architects of Australia's triumph in the 50-overs World Cup in India last month.

Maxwell, who has not played Test cricket since September 2017, is under no illusions how difficult it is to break into Australia's Test squad and the 35-year-old thinks he may have to bide his time for the Sri Lanka tour in a little over a year's time.

"I'm quite understanding the circumstances of the current side. They're playing some really good cricket, they're world test champions," the all-rounder said on Australian radio station SEN on Tuesday.

"There's not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home, but I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side.

"I don't think there's another sub-continent tour until early 2025. So, I'll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage."

While Maxwell is hoping to set the Big Bash League alight with his explosive batting and crafty off-spin, some of his Australia teammates are preparing for the three-Test home series against Pakistan.

"It would have been nice to play one at home, it's where I played all my first-class cricket and it felt like I toiled away for a few years there," Maxwell said.

"It's something that I wish I would have been able to do. But circumstances and timing I probably was more preferred in the white-ball area."

Related topic:
AustraliaTest cricketGlenn MaxwellICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shanto says he's 'ready' for captaincy

Shanto to lead in NZ Tests, Liton granted a month's leave

2w ago
Taijul Islam

Taijul overwhelmed with joy after NZ win

2d ago
Proteas opt to bat against Australia in rain-threatened semifinal

Aussies count on ‘big moment’ experience to down Proteas

2w ago
'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

3w ago

Taijul ends Williamson vigil as New Zealand trail by 44

6d ago
obaydul_kader
|রাজনীতি

১৪ দলের সঙ্গে আসন ভাগাভাগির সিদ্ধান্ত আজকালের মধ্যে: কাদের

‘প্রার্থিতা যদি যৌক্তিকভাবে নির্বাচন কমিশন বাতিল করে, আমরা তো সেটা নিয়ে কোনো আপত্তি করতে যাব না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

শোকজেই শেষ নির্বাচনী আচরণবিধি ভঙ্গের অভিযোগ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X