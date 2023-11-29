Cricket
Star Sports Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:18 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:30 PM

Cricket

BCB forms committee with three directors to probe World Cup debacle

Star Sports Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:18 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 12:30 PM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formed a three-member special committee to look into the performance of the Bangladesh national team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, said a press release from the BCB.

The committee comprises BCB directors Enayet Hossain Siraj (convenor), Mahbubul Anam (member) and Akram Khan (member).

The committee's objective is to scrutinise the factors contributing to the team's underperformance in the tournament and it will subsequently present its findings to the board, added the release.

Bangladesh finished eighth among 10 teams in the tournament, winning only two of their nine matches, after the team management had expressed hopes of making it to the semifinals. 

The build-up to the World Cup was riddled with controversies surrounding the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal and his public spat with captain Shakib Al Hasan.

 

