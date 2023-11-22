ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Desk
Wed Nov 22, 2023 06:59 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 07:13 PM

Shami tells ex-Pakistan players to ‘mend their ways’

"You are continuing to create controversy by saying that they (Indian bowlers) are getting a different colour ball, different company’s ball. Please, mend your ways.”

Mohammed Shami. Photo: Reuters

Mohammed Shami criticised former Pakistan cricketers who inferred that the Indian bowlers were getting unfair advantages during the recently-concluded World Cup and advised them to correct their ways.

"I wasn't playing at the start of the World Cup. When I did, I took five wickets, then four in the next match, then five again. Some former Pakistani players couldn't accept it, but what can I do about that," Shami said in a recent interview with sportswear brand Puma.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shami was the standout bowler in the World Cup, finishing as the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in just seven matches.

The Indian bowling attack dominated the opposition throughout the tournament and outperformed the opposing bowling attack by some distance right until the final, where Pat Cummins' Australia handed India their first ever defeat in an ODI World Cup final.

While the Indian attack was running through every opposition, some former Pakistan cricketers claimed that the hosts were bowling with a different ball, which helped the bowl better.

Shami rubibshed those claims, and said it was unfortunate that former cricketers would peddle such conspiracy theories.

"You are continuing to create controversy by saying that they (Indian bowlers) are getting a different colour ball, different company's ball. Please, mend your ways," said the 33-year-old.

"I could still understand if it wasn't a player (making such comments)... But you are an ex-player. I don't think people can react in any other way than laugh about such things…I realise that I am being quite harsh with my words, but we have to call out such things."

 

