Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jan 4, 2024 05:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 05:21 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

World champions Aussies missing in ICC’s ODI player of the year shortlist

Star Sports Desk
Thu Jan 4, 2024 05:12 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 4, 2024 05:21 PM
ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023
Photo: ICC

India's Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell were shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award today while no members of the World Cup winning Australian side made the cut.

Gill, who made 1584 runs in 29 matches at an average of 63.36, became the youngest ODI double-centurion in 2023 when he slammed a terrific 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad and also became the joint second fastest to 1000 runs in the format.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India's talisman Kohli also made the list on the back of scoring 1377 runs in the previous year, 765 of which came in the ODI World Cup where he was named the player of the tournament. The right-hander also became the first batter ever to complete a half-century of hundreds in the format in 2023.

Shami, the highest wicket-taker in last year's World Cup with 24 scalps at a staggering average of 10.7, also deservedly made the list

Kiwi batter Mitchell was also included in the list for scoring a whopping 1204 runs in 22 matches, the third-most recorded in a calendar year in the format by a New Zealand player.

Related topic:
cricketICCICC ODI Cricketer of the yearVirat KohliShubman GillMohammed ShamiDaryl Mitchell
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Khawaja accuses ICC of double standards over Gaza support

1w ago
Mohammed Shami

Shami tells ex-Pakistan players to ‘mend their ways’

Mohammed Shami

'Rhythm, good food and people's love' behind Shami's success

I always enjoy batting with Mitchell, says Conway

Shining through neglect

2w ago
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আমার ওপর ভরসা রাখুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, গণমানুষের দল বাংলাদেশ আওয়ামী লীগ যখনই ক্ষমতায় আসে, দেশের মানুষের অর্থ-সামাজিক উন্নতি নিশ্চিত করে। জনগণের খাদ্য, নিরাপত্তা, চিকিৎসা, বাসস্থান, শিক্ষা, কর্মসংস্থান...

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

শনিবার সকাল ৬টা থেকে ৪৮ ঘণ্টা হরতাল: বিএনপি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification