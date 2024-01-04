World champions Aussies missing in ICC’s ODI player of the year shortlist

India's Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell were shortlisted for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award today while no members of the World Cup winning Australian side made the cut.

Gill, who made 1584 runs in 29 matches at an average of 63.36, became the youngest ODI double-centurion in 2023 when he slammed a terrific 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad and also became the joint second fastest to 1000 runs in the format.

India's talisman Kohli also made the list on the back of scoring 1377 runs in the previous year, 765 of which came in the ODI World Cup where he was named the player of the tournament. The right-hander also became the first batter ever to complete a half-century of hundreds in the format in 2023.

Shami, the highest wicket-taker in last year's World Cup with 24 scalps at a staggering average of 10.7, also deservedly made the list

Kiwi batter Mitchell was also included in the list for scoring a whopping 1204 runs in 22 matches, the third-most recorded in a calendar year in the format by a New Zealand player.