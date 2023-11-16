‘Don’t book Shami for assault,’ Delhi Police quips with Mumbai

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

Mohammed Shami returned with the best ever figure for an Indian bowler in ODIs to help the hosts defeat New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai and book a place in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Although Virat Kohli completed a half-century of hundreds in the match and Shreyas Iyer also hit a quickfire ton, Shami was named the player of the match as it was his seven-wicket haul that put the brakes on New Zealand's run chase.

After the win, Indian fans on social media heaped praises on the bowler. Delhi Police also joined in on praising the pacer by jokingly asking its Mumbai counterpart on X, formerly known as Twitter, to not press charges against the pacer for his 'assault' with the ball on the Kiwi batters.

"@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault," the post read.

Mumbai Police also had a humorous response to it, pointing out the other 'crime' the bowler and his teammates committed at the Wankhede Stadium against the Black Caps.

"You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too," Mumbai Police wrote back.

India will now face the winner of today's semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Police also asked Ahmedabad Police to ready a 'chariot' for the undefeated Indian team.