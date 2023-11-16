ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Desk
Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:52 PM

‘Don’t book Shami for assault,’ Delhi Police quips with Mumbai

Delhi Police jokingly asked its Mumbai counterpart to not press charges against the pacer for his ‘assault’ with the ball on the Kiwi batters

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

‘Don’t book Shami for assault,’ Delhi Police quips with Mumbai

Star Sports Desk
Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:38 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 05:52 PM
India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

Mohammed Shami returned with the best ever figure for an Indian bowler in ODIs to help the hosts defeat New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai and book a place in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Although Virat Kohli completed a half-century of hundreds in the match and Shreyas Iyer also hit a quickfire ton, Shami was named the player of the match as it was his seven-wicket haul that put the brakes on New Zealand's run chase.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After the win, Indian fans on social media heaped praises on the bowler. Delhi Police also joined in on praising the pacer by jokingly asking its Mumbai counterpart on X, formerly known as Twitter, to not press charges against the pacer for his 'assault' with the ball on the Kiwi batters.

"@MumbaiPolice hope you do not book @MdShami11 for tonight's assault," the post read.

Mumbai Police also had a humorous response to it, pointing out the other 'crime' the bowler and his teammates committed at the Wankhede Stadium against the Black Caps.

"You missed pressing charges of stealing innumerable hearts @DelhiPolice and listing a couple of co-accused too," Mumbai Police wrote back.

India will now face the winner of today's semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Police also asked Ahmedabad Police to ready a 'chariot' for the undefeated Indian team.

 

Related topic:
cricketICC Cricket World Cup 2023Mohammed Shami
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Brilliant’ Shami ‘felt terrible’ after dropping Williamson’s catch

‘Brilliant’ Shami ‘felt terrible’ after dropping Williamson’s catch

17h ago
World Cup win would be riches aplenty for Rohit's boyhood coach

World Cup win would be riches aplenty for Rohit's boyhood coach

3d ago
Mitchell ton not enough as flawless India reach final

Mitchell ton not enough as flawless India reach final

19h ago

Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs with shoulder injury

"Megastar" Lanning retires from international cricket

1w ago
নির্বাচন কমিশনের লোগো। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|নির্বাচন

১৮ ডিসেম্বর প্রতীক বরাদ্দের আগে নির্বাচনী প্রচারণা নয়: ইসি

ইসি সচিব মো. জাহাংগীর আলম তার কার্যালয়ে এক ব্রিফিংয়ে বলেন, ‘এটা নির্বাচনী আইন ও আচরণবিধিতে আছে। নির্বাচনের ২১ আগে থেকে নির্বাচনী প্রচারণা শুরু হবে এবং ৫ জানুয়ারি পর্যন্ত চলবে।’

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

রাতেই ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিতে পারে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, উপকূলীয় এলাকায় ভারী বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে