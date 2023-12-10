Special committee meets Hathurusingha

Cricket
Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) three-member special committee to investigate the World Cup debacle met with the Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha as the process of taking statements from players and people around the team continued.

The head coach met with the committee at a city hotel. The Sri Lankan will leave the country today with the second batch of Bangladesh cricketers for the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Earlier, while talking to the press on Saturday, BCB president Najmul Hassan had said, "They [special committee] will prepare the report and it's a long procedure because they will talk with a lot of people."

BCB officials have also insisted that there is no deadline for the special committee.

Bangladesh had their worst World Cup outing since 2003, winning only two of nine matches that saw them finish eighth.

Following the World Cup, the Bangladesh Test side played a two-match Test series against New Zealand at home which ended 1-1.

Earlier, Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and team director Khaled Mahmud presented their World Cup reports to the BCB boss while the committee met with some players and the selectors before the Test series.

Chandika Hathurusingha
