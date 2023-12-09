World Cup final pitch ‘average’: ICC

India captain Rohit Sharma looks at the pitch a day before the World Cup final against Australia. Photo Reuters

The ICC has given the pitch for the ICC World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad an 'average' rating in the latest update of pitch and outfield rating.

The wicket that hosted the final on November 19, where Australia defeated India to win their sixth World Cup title, was earlier used for the India-Pakistan match in the tournament. The pitch received 'average' rating for both matches.

The wicket for the semifinal between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens also received an 'average' rating while the surface used in the semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai was rated 'good'.

The pitch used in two of Bangladesh's matches – against Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31 and against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 11 – received an 'average' rating.

Eight World Cup matches across five Indian venues were rated average overall.

The outfield of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, which was criticised by players for its sandy and bumpy nature, received an 'average' rating in four out of the five games it hosted.

The ICC rates pitches and outfields for all international games as one of six: very good, good, average, below average, poor, unfit.