Mohammed Shami turns life-saver

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami turned a life-saver for a person in Nanital.

Shami took to social media late on Saturday night to share a video involving a person who met with an accident. Shami claimed that he and some people with him took the person out of the car, which went downhill, in time, to prevent a serious incident from taking place.

Shami was in Nanital when the incident took place. He revealed that the person's car fell down hill right in front of Shami's vehicle. The pacer reacted in time to save the person's life.

Shami took to Instagram to share the video, along with the caption: "He's so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fall down from the hill road near Nanital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely."