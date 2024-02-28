Cricket
AFP, Chennai
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:51 PM

Cricket

Shami out of IPL after Achilles surgery

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami. Photo: Reuters

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami is out of this year's Indian Premier League after  having surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Shami, who plays for the Gujarat Titans, posted photographs on social media of himself in hospital after the operation on Tuesday.

He said that recovery "will take some time" meaning he will miss the glitzy Twenty20 league that begins next month.

"I will continue to work hard towards my recovery," Shami wrote, adding that the surgery had been successful and he was "looking forward to getting back on my feet."

Shami took 24 wickets as India reached the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The IPL, the richest Twenty20 league in the world is due to begin on March 22 but will keep fixture dates flexible because of the country's general election.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by 42-year-old former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match.

push notification