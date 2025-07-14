Aminul hopeful of timely BCB elections

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul insisted that they have no plans of changing the schedule of the upcoming board election which is supposed to be held before the end of October this year.

During the reign of the previous BCB president Faruque Ahmed, there were few developments regarding the polls but since Aminul replaced him on May 30, the election has seemingly taken a backseat with no visible progress.

"We will not shift the scheduled date of the BCB election. We will hold it on time," Aminul told reporters in Paltan after the opening ceremony of the 39th National Badminton Championship on Monday.

The BCB boss was also asked if all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could be brought back into the Bangladesh side. He left that decision up to the national selectors and also clarified that he is yet to speak with Shakib in this regard.

"Shakib is an available player. He is yet to retire from all formats. I will speak to him and after that, we can take a decision about him… His selection depends completely on the Bangladesh team selectors."

Aminul also announced several initiatives for local coaches starting next month and confirmed that Dhaka will host the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on July 24.

"We will hold a level-3 coaching course at the end of August from where we can identify coaches who can work with different teams in Bangladesh. We will organise a coaching summit in September so that we can get specialised coaches for batting, fast bowling, spin bowling, wicketkeeping and fielding," he said.

"On July 23rd, we will host an official dinner and on the 24th, we will host ACC's AGM in Dhaka. Almost all the member nations will participate in the programme," he added.