Mitchell ton not enough as flawless India reach final

Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Mitchell during the World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the Cricket World Cup final on Wednesday.

Kuldeep (R) celebrates with his team captain Rohit after taking the wicket of Mark Chapman. Photo: AFP

Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer clubbed a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4.

Virat Kohli walks off to the dressing amid rapturous applause after scoring a record 50th ODI century. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand were then dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Mitchell's 134 with paceman Shami taking a sensational career-best 7-57.

In Sunday's final, India will face either Australia or South Africa who play their semi-final on Thursday.