ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AFP, Mumbai
Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:58 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 11:22 PM

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Mitchell ton not enough as flawless India reach final

AFP, Mumbai
Wed Nov 15, 2023 10:58 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 11:22 PM
Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Mitchell during the World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred and Mohammed Shami took seven wickets as India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the Cricket World Cup final on Wednesday.

Kuldeep (R) celebrates with his team captain Rohit after taking the wicket of Mark Chapman. Photo: AFP

Kohli made 117 to surpass the ODI century record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer clubbed a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Virat Kohli walks off to the dressing amid rapturous applause after scoring a record 50th ODI century. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand were then dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Mitchell's 134 with paceman Shami taking a sensational career-best 7-57.

In Sunday's final, India will face either Australia or South Africa who play their semi-final on Thursday.

Related topic:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023Virat KohliMohammed ShamiDaryl Mitchell
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kohli, Iyer tons power India to 397

5h ago
A reluctant captain at the centre of mess

A reluctant captain at the centre of mess

1d ago
Virat Kohli takes wicket in world cup

Kohli takes first ODI wicket in nine years

3d ago

Too good to be true: Kohli

4h ago

Mitchell leads New Zealand rally on Day 1

|নির্বাচন

তফসিল ঘোষণায় রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর প্রতিক্রিয়া

জাতীয় নির্বাচনের তফসিলকে স্বাগত জানিয়েছে আওয়ামী লীগ ও তাদের জোট শরীক জাতীয় সমাজতান্ত্রিক দল। তবে, তফসিল প্রত্যাখ্যান করেছে বিএনপি ও সমমনা দলগুলো।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ডোনাল্ড লু’র চিঠির জবাব দিয়েছে বিএনপি

৫৭ মিনিট আগে