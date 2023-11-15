Babar steps down as Pakistan captain in all formats

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam fields during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. Photo: AFP

Babar Azam has stepped down as Pakistan captain in all formats, in the aftermath of having failed to lead his side into the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup.

The star batter confirmed the development on social media platform, X, today.

"It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats," Babar informed.

Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan finished fifth in the showpiece event despite picking up two wins on the trot to begin the tournament.

However, four straight losses derailed their campaign and left Pakistan with a mountain to climb to qualify for the knockouts in the nine-team tournament.

"I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication," the 29-year-old added.

