England haven't 'lost faith' as India challenge looms

England face unbeaten hosts India in Lucknow on Sunday, coming into the contest with four defeats from five matches to languish ninth in the 10-team table and with their hopes of making the semifinals almost over.

The defending champions are feeling the heat of a lacklustre World Cup campaign but assistant coach Marcus Trescothick insisted Saturday that they haven't "lost faith" in the under-pressure 50-over format.

"We're all feeling the heat. But what can you do? We prepared the same," Trescothick told reporters.

Critics have targeted England's approach to the 50-over format after they won the crown in 2019.

They played just 13 ODI matches in the build-up to their title defence.

"Forgive me, I don't want to be blunt here, but we haven't lost faith in what it is," said Trescothick.

"We love playing any form of cricket, any form of the game that we play. And we were desperate to come here and try and win back-to-back 50 over competitions. So, we're still very much focused on all formats."

Oozing in confidence, India remain on the opposite end of the spectrum than England.

India have mostly looked irrepressible as they brushed aside each of their five opponents so far but will still be wary of a defending champion now well and truly on the ropes.

A well-balanced attack has been a key to India's bright start with 46 of a possible 50 batters dismissed thus far, including the full allotment against Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand.

That will rightly concern an England outfit that has failed to pass 200 in their two outings since scoring 215 to fall 69 runs short in the loss to Afghanistan that in hindsight exposed a range of deficiencies.

Trescothick said the team is looking forward to playing India and make the occasion their own.

"I think playing against India in a World Cup in their own country is a special part of the game, you get these opportunities that come around - you know there'll be a big crowd, there'll be a wonderful occasion," he said.

"We're looking forward to that chance. I think there's nothing more that we can offer apart from going out and playing that performance. And then hopefully you come out on top at the end of it. So, really excited for it."

England's latest loss was to Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a match their batting folded for 156 to leave their semifinal hopes in tatters.